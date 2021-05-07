Prioritise beneficiaries of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry to States/ UTs

The Union Health Ministry on May 7, 2021 urged all states and union territories to prioritise giving the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are scheduled to take their second dose of the vaccine.

Additional Health Secretary Arti Ahuja stated that the Ministry has requested all the states and UTs to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose and ensure timely completion of vaccination schedule.

The Ministry has directed the states / UTs to use the vaccines received through government channels in a ratio of 70:30 for the second dose and the first dose respectively.

The Ministry has also urged the states/ UTs to do a regular review of the coverage of the vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India

•Among Health workers, around 0.95 crore people have been given the first dose and 0.64 crore have been given the second dose.

•In the case of frontline workers, 1.38 crore doses have been given as the first dose and 0.75 crore doses have been given as the second dose.

•In the case of people aged above 45 years, almost 10.76 doses have been administered for the first dose and 1.90 crore doses have been given as the second dose.

•In the age group of 18-44 years, around 11.81 lakh people have been given the first dose.

•In total, 16.50 crore doses have been administered in India's vaccination drive, across all categories.