Pulitzer winning Indian-origin physician appointed to New York’s commission on economic recovery

Pulitzer winning Indian-American physician, Siddhartha Mukherjee has been appointed as a member of New York’s commission that will focus on jumpstarting the state’s economy, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Indian-origin higher education leader, Satish Tripathi has also been named as a member of the commission by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The New York Governor made the announcement on May 24, 2020. He stated that New York’s Blue-Ribbon Commission will focus on improving telehealth and broadband access using new and innovative technologies.

New York Commission: Objective

The New York Commission will look into how the state's economy can recover, taking into account the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York’s Commission on Economic Recovery: Composition The New York Commission will be chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. It will comprise 15 members including Siddhartha Mukherjee and Satish Tripathi. Other prominent members of the commission include eminent leaders such as: Ginny Rommety: IBM Chair

Martha Pollack: President of Cornell University

Darren Walker: President of Ford Foundation

Richard Parson: Chair of Rockefeller Foundation

Who is Siddhartha Mukherjee?

The Indian-origin American, Siddhartha Mukherjee is a hematologist and oncologist. He currently works as an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. He had won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011 for his book 'The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.'

Who is Satish Tripathi?

Satish Tripathi is the President of University at Buffalo at the State University of New York. He had graduated from Banaras Hindu University and holds three master's degrees - one in computer science from the University of Toronto and two in statistics from Banaras Hindu University and the University of Alberta. Tripathi is a leader in the national higher education community and currently serves on the board of directors for the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) and the Association of American Universities (AAU).

Background

The United States is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with over 1.68 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 98,035 deaths. Within the US, New York has reported the highest number of cases with the total standing at 3,59,926 COVID-19 infections, which includes 64,080 recoveries and 23,282 deaths.

Despite such a high number of coronavirus infections, several regions across New York have started opening up gradually, as new hospitalisations, ICU admissions and daily death count slows down. However, the coronavirus has had a deep impact on the state’s economy with the shuttering of businesses and large-scale layoffs of employees.