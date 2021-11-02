Punjab Lok Congress: Captain Amarinder Singh announces new party, resigns from Congress 

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Indian National Congress Party on November 2, 2021 in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The veteran political leader announced the name of his new party after resigning, Punjab Lok Congress.

Amarinder Singh reportedly wrote in the letter to the Congress President, "Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me & my govt...he was patronised by Rahul&Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided & abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual."

"Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me & my govt...he was patronised by Rahul&Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided & abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual," Capt in his letter to Cong Pres — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

The former Punjab CM's seven-page resignation letter comes days after he said that the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the Indian National Congress was final.

Amarinder Singh new party name: Punjab Lok Congress

Significance

Amarinder Singh has announced his new party -Punjab Lok Congress- just nine ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections. The Punjab assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February or March 2022.

Key Highlights

There were speculations of Captain Amarinder Singh forming a new party right after he resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister. He had denied having any talks with any other party. He had resigned due to widening rifts between him and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh had hit out at the Congress top-level leadership for the way the talks transpired before his resignation. Before his resignation, the former Punjab CM had reportedly written to the Congress President expressing anguish at political events of the last about 5 months.

Capt Amarinder Singh had dubbed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu as "incompetent and threat to national security", as Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend and Sidhu also has a relation with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.