Rail Roko Agitation: SKM calls for 6-hour long protest demanding MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's resignation

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation today, on October 18,2021 demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions issued a statement on October 17th that read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18."

The farmers' body has called out to all its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm on October 18. It has urged for the agitation to be held peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property.

SKM's main demand is the removal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni from the council of Ministers, as it feels that justice cannot be secured without it. The statement from the farmers' body read, "He promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra."

Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Farmers have also blocked a railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan'.

Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Sonipat Railway Station in the view of 'Rail roko' andolan call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the rail roko agitation will be different in different districts. "The people all over the country know where we have to stop the train. The government of India has not spoken to us yet," he added. The BKU leader is also of the opinion that fair investigation is not possible in the Lakhimpur violence case till the minister is removed from his post.

The Indian National Congress has also called for the removal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.