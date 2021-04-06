Rajasthan becomes first state to give health insurance scheme for all its residents

The Government of Rajasthan on April 1, 2021, launched its cashless ‘mediclaim’ scheme for each family of the state. The state government started the registration for its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Under the latest health scheme, each family of the state will get an annual insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh.

The news was shared by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot who informed that the registrations for the government’s cashless treatment for all the residents of the state have begun.

Registrations for Rajasthan Govt’s cashless treatment for all – Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana have begun in the state from today. It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 1, 2021

First state to provide health insurance:

The Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme was announced by the CM in the state budget 2021-2022.

As the registration of the people of state starts under the scheme, Rajasthan becomes the first state in India to provide health insurance to all its residents under which health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh will be provided.

People will now be able to get themselves registered under the health insurance scheme and be assured of cashless treatment.