Rajasthan becomes first state to give health insurance scheme for all its residents

Under the latest scheme, each family of the state will get an annual health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 14:47 ISTModified On: Apr 6, 2021 14:47 IST
Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme

The Government of Rajasthan on April 1, 2021, launched its cashless ‘mediclaim’ scheme for each family of the state. The state government started the registration for its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Under the latest health scheme, each family of the state will get an annual insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh.

The news was shared by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot who informed that the registrations for the government’s cashless treatment for all the residents of the state have begun.

First state to provide health insurance:

The Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme was announced by the CM in the state budget 2021-2022.

As the registration of the people of state starts under the scheme, Rajasthan becomes the first state in India to provide health insurance to all its residents under which health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh will be provided.

People will now be able to get themselves registered under the health insurance scheme and be assured of cashless treatment.

