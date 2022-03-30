Rajasthan Day 2022: Date, History, Importance, Why do we Celebrate Rajasthan Diwas?

Rajasthan Day 2022: Rajasthan Foundation Day is observed on March 30th to commemorate the formation of the state. Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949 when Rajputana was merged into the Indian Union.

Rajasthan Day 2022 celebrates the 73rd foundation day of the state. Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area. It is located in the northwest part of the country.

Known as the Land of Kings, Rajasthan covers 10.4 percent of India's total geographical area. It is home to a large cultural diversity.

What is the old name of Rajasthan?

Rajasthan's old name was Rajputana, a name adopted by the British Raj for its dependencies in the region.

Why do we celebrate Rajasthan Diwas?

Rajasthan Day is celebrated on March 30th to commemorate the foundation day of the state.

What is the capital of Rajasthan?

Jaipur, the largest city, was declared the capital of Rajasthan.

Here are 7 Lesser Known Facts about Rajasthan

1. Rajasthan is the largest Indian state by area and the seventh-largest by population.

2. Rajasthan comprises most of the wide and inhospitable Thar Desert, also known as the Great Indian Desert.

3. Rajasthan's largest city is its capital Jaipur and other major cities include Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer and Kota.

4. Rajasthan is bordered by five Indian states, Punjab to the north, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to the northeast, Gujarat to the southwest and Madhya Pradesh to the southeast. It also shares a border with the Pakistani provinces of Punjab to the northwest and Sindh to the west.

5. Rajasthan is home to the ruins of Indus Valley Civilisation, the oldest civilisation in India. It features Kalibangan and Balathal and the Dilwara temples.

6. Rajasthan also has three national tiger reserves-Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota.

7. Rajasthan has the seventh-largest state economy in India with a GDP of Rs 10.20 lakh crore.

Rajasthan History

The Rajasthan today includes most of Rajputana, comprising nineteen princely states, two chiefships and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. In ancient history, parts of Rajasthan were part of the Indus Valley Civilisation such as Kalibangan, which was a major provincial capital of the Indus Valley Civilization.

Rajasthan's princely states were annexed to the Dominion of India on 15 August 1947. Their unification was acquired only a year later.

Rajasthan was largely ruled by the Rajput clan from around 700 AD and before that, it was a part of the Mauryan Empire. Mewar was the powerful state of Rajasthan at the beginning of the 13th century AD. Rajasthan was politically united for the first time by Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Some of the greatest leaders of Rajasthan history include Prithiviraj Chouhan, Samrat Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, Maharana Udai Singh, Maharana Pratap, Mughal Emperor Akbar and Raja Maan Singh.