Rajasthan government bans sale of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot informed on November 2, 2020, that he has issued directions of banning the sale of firecrackers in the state. The step by the government has been taken to restrict their use to protect the COVID-19 patients as well as the public from their ill effects.

The decision to ban the sale of crackers in the state was taken during a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan on November 1. Chief Minister of Rajasthan presided over the meeting and stated that the protection of the citizens is significant for the government in this difficult time.

Mr. Gehlot has directed the officials to put a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus. He encouraged people to avoid using firecrackers on Diwali amid the health crisis.

पटाखों से निकलने वाले विषैले धुएं से कोविड-19 संक्रमित रोगियों एवं आमजन के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए प्रदेश में पटाखों की बिक्री एवं आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाने तथा बिना फिटनेस के धुआं उगलने वाले वाहनों पर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/5k50QJbG1k — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 1, 2020

There has also been a direction to take strict action against the fireworks and the sale of firecrackers as well as the polluting vehicles who will be running without fitness in order to protect the COVID-19 patients as well as the public from the toxic smoke emitting from the vehicles.

Unlock 6 guidelines in Rajasthan:

According to the official statement, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan also discussed the Unlock 6 guidelines in the meeting held on November 1.

During the meeting, CM reviewed the situation created by the COVID-19 crisis and ‘war for the pure’ and ‘no mask-no entry’ campaign of the government.

Under Unlock 6 guidelines, the administration has decided to keep the colleges, coaching centres and schools closed till November 16, 2020. While cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, entertainment parks, etc. will remain closed till November 30. For weddings, the maximum limit of guests allowed by the government is 100.