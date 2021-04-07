Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Profile IPL 2021: Check squad details, top records, players details, winning records

For IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals is already in the headlines for buying the South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping record of Rs. 16.25 crores.

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 19:50 ISTModified On: Apr 7, 2021 19:50 IST
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021

The Rajasthan Royals is the cricket team which is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. It plays for the Indian Premier League and was founded in 2008 as one of the initial eight franchises of IPL.

For IPL 2021, the team is already in the headlines for buying the South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping record of Rs. 16.25 crores. Earlier too, the franchise had made a major decision by not retaining Captain Steve Smith.

Sanju Samson will lead the team in the Indian Premier League 2021. Their first match will be against Punjab Kings on April 12, 2021, at 7.30 PM in Mumbai.

IPL 2021- Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Profile

Players Retained-

Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra

Players Released-

Ankit Rajpoot, Steve Smith, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron, Akash Singh, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh

Batsmen-

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller

Bowlers-

Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman

All Rounders-

Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror

 IPL 2021- Players acquired during the auction

S. No.

Players

1

Shivam Dube (Rs. 4.40 crores)

2

Chris Morris (Rs. 16.25 crores)

3

Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 1.00 crores)

4

Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 1.20 crores)

5

KC Cariappa (Rs. 20 lakh)

6

Liam Livingstone (Rs. 75 Lakh)

7

Kuldip Yadav (Rs. 20 Lakh)

8

Aakash Singh (Rs. 20 Lakh)

 Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Past Wins

Year

Against

RR Winning Score

2008

Chennai Super Kings

164/7 (won by three wickets)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Top Records

Year

League Table Position

Final Position

2008

1st Out of 8

Champions

2009

6th Out of 8

6th 

2010

7th Out of 8

7th

2011

6th Out of 10

6th

2012

7th Out of 9

7th

2013

3rd Out of 9

Playoffs (3rd)

2014

5th Out of 8

5th

2015

4th Out of 8

Playoffs (4th)

2018

4th Out of 8

Playoffs (4th)

2019

7th Out of 8

7th

2020

8th Out of 8

8th

