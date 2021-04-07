Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Profile IPL 2021: Check squad details, top records, players details, winning records

The Rajasthan Royals is the cricket team which is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. It plays for the Indian Premier League and was founded in 2008 as one of the initial eight franchises of IPL.

For IPL 2021, the team is already in the headlines for buying the South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping record of Rs. 16.25 crores. Earlier too, the franchise had made a major decision by not retaining Captain Steve Smith.

Sanju Samson will lead the team in the Indian Premier League 2021. Their first match will be against Punjab Kings on April 12, 2021, at 7.30 PM in Mumbai.

IPL 2021- Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Profile Players Retained- Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra Players Released- Ankit Rajpoot, Steve Smith, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron, Akash Singh, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh Batsmen- Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller Bowlers- Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman All Rounders- Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror

IPL 2021- Players acquired during the auction

S. No. Players 1 Shivam Dube (Rs. 4.40 crores) 2 Chris Morris (Rs. 16.25 crores) 3 Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 1.00 crores) 4 Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 1.20 crores) 5 KC Cariappa (Rs. 20 lakh) 6 Liam Livingstone (Rs. 75 Lakh) 7 Kuldip Yadav (Rs. 20 Lakh) 8 Aakash Singh (Rs. 20 Lakh)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Past Wins