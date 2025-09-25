Rajnath Singh Inaugurates India's Defence Production Unit in Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated India's first overseas defence production unit in Berrechid, a town near Casablanca, Morocco, on September 23, 2025. The milestone day, accompanied by Moroccan Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi, signals India's growing presence in international defence production and strategic ties with African nations. Strategic Partnership and Manufacturing Milestone Produced by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), this defence manufacturing unit is 20,000 square meters in size and is exclusively involved in the production of the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8×8 (WhAP 8×8). The WhAP is an indigenously designed infantry combat vehicle, developed jointly by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for uses spanning from transporting troops to reconnaissance and command positions.

The fact that the facility is located in Morocco positions India well to serve Europe and Africa, facilitating exports along with improved defence cooperation. This collaborative effort is also India's broader 'Make with Friends' vision of pursuing greater self-reliance while making global partnerships. Significance for India and Morocco This facility is India's first defence manufacturing plant in Africa and its first overseas manufacturing base in a defence sector, a step away from being only a defence equipment and training provider to become an international manufacturer of advanced military hardware. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) now stretches into the international arena, with technology, employment generation, and knowledge transfer impacting the host country. The plant also strengthens Morocco’s defence capabilities and industrial ecosystem, opening avenues for future collaborations.