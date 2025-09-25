Rajnath Singh Inaugurates India's Defence Production Unit in Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated India's first overseas defence production unit in Berrechid, a town near Casablanca, Morocco, on September 23, 2025. The milestone day, accompanied by Moroccan Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi, signals India's growing presence in international defence production and strategic ties with African nations.
Strategic Partnership and Manufacturing Milestone
Produced by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), this defence manufacturing unit is 20,000 square meters in size and is exclusively involved in the production of the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8×8 (WhAP 8×8). The WhAP is an indigenously designed infantry combat vehicle, developed jointly by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for uses spanning from transporting troops to reconnaissance and command positions.
The fact that the facility is located in Morocco positions India well to serve Europe and Africa, facilitating exports along with improved defence cooperation. This collaborative effort is also India's broader 'Make with Friends' vision of pursuing greater self-reliance while making global partnerships.
Significance for India and Morocco
This facility is India's first defence manufacturing plant in Africa and its first overseas manufacturing base in a defence sector, a step away from being only a defence equipment and training provider to become an international manufacturer of advanced military hardware.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) now stretches into the international arena, with technology, employment generation, and knowledge transfer impacting the host country. The plant also strengthens Morocco’s defence capabilities and industrial ecosystem, opening avenues for future collaborations.
The Future Outlook
The Berrechid facility will be a defence exports and innovation center, allowing for faster delivery of military vehicles, and potentially other platforms as well in the future. This aligns with India's vision for becoming a high-technology defence systems exporter in order to strengthen strategic autonomy and expand economic diplomacy in new domains.
India's first foreign defence production facility in Morocco is a landmark step in its defence export policy and international partnership. It demonstrates India's emergence as a global leader among world defence producers and as a trusted partner in technology collaboration.
It opens Morocco and Africa to new horizons in defence production and employment opportunities, a partnership that goes beyond diplomacy to tangible industrial cooperation, the start of a trend for future Indian global defence endeavors.
