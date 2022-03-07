Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Naresh Gujral among 13 retiring members, Check Date of Polls

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: The biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held for 13 seats on March 31, 2022, as per Election Commission’s notification on March 7th. The seats are spread across six states- Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

In total, five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam and one each in Tripura, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh will be up for biennial polls.

The Rajya Sabha elections are being held as several senior members including Pratap Singh Bajwa and Naresh Gujral and Congress veterans such as AK Antony, Ripun Bora and Anand Sharma are set to retire in April. The elections will be held to fill up the vacant seats.

Find all names of retiring Rajya Sabha members below:

State Member Name Date of Retirement Punjab Sukhdev Singh April 9th Partap Singh Bajwa Shwait Malik Naresh Gujral Shamsher Singh Dullo Kerala AK Antony April 2nd M.V Shreyams Kumar Somaprasad K Assam Ranee Narah April 2nd Ripun Bora Himachal Pradesh Anand Sharma April 2nd Nagaland KG Kenye April 2nd Tripura Jharna Das (Baidya) April 2nd

Rajya Sabha 2022 Election Schedule

Issue of Notifications: March 14, 2022

Last date of making nominations: March 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: March 22, 2022

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: March 24, 2022

Date of Poll: March 31, 2022 (9 am- 4 pm)

Counting of Votes: 31st March ( 5 pm)