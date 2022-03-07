Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Naresh Gujral among 13 retiring members, Check Date of Polls

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: The Rajya Sabha elections are being held as several senior members including Congress veterans such as AK Antony, Ripun Bora and Anand Sharma are set to retire in April 2022.  

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 16:25 IST
Congress veterans AK Antony, Anand Sharma among 13 retiring Rajya Sabha members
Congress veterans AK Antony, Anand Sharma among 13 retiring Rajya Sabha members

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: The biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held for 13 seats on March 31, 2022, as per Election Commission’s notification on March 7th. The seats are spread across six states- Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

In total, five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam and one each in Tripura, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh will be up for biennial polls.

The Rajya Sabha elections are being held as several senior members including Pratap Singh Bajwa and Naresh Gujral and Congress veterans such as AK Antony, Ripun Bora and Anand Sharma are set to retire in April. The elections will be held to fill up the vacant seats.

Find all names of retiring Rajya Sabha members below:

State

Member Name

Date of Retirement

Punjab

Sukhdev Singh

April 9th

Partap Singh Bajwa

Shwait Malik

Naresh Gujral

Shamsher Singh Dullo

Kerala

AK Antony

April 2nd

M.V Shreyams Kumar

Somaprasad K

Assam

Ranee Narah

April 2nd

Ripun Bora

Himachal Pradesh

Anand Sharma

April 2nd

Nagaland

KG Kenye

April 2nd

Tripura

Jharna Das (Baidya)

April 2nd

Rajya Sabha 2022 Election Schedule

Issue of Notifications: March 14, 2022

Last date of making nominations: March 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: March 22, 2022

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: March 24, 2022

Date of Poll: March 31, 2022 (9 am- 4 pm)

Counting of Votes: 31st March ( 5 pm)

