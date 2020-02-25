Rajya Sabha elections: Elections for 55 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 26

Rajya Sabha Elections: The biennial elections for 55 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on March 26, 2020. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on February 25.

The Election commission announced that the biennial elections to the council of states are being held to fill up the seats of members who are retiring in April 2020.

The term of office of 55 Rajya Sabha MPs from 17 states is scheduled to expire on their retirement in April.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: All Important Details

Counting of votes: March 26

No. of seats going to polls: 55

Notification date for biennial elections: March 6

Last date of filing nominations: March 13

Scrutiny of nominations: March 16

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: March 18

Rajya Sabha Elections: Key Highlights

• Overall, 55 seats from 17 states will go to polls, among which 51 are falling vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of sitting MPs and four seats are already vacant due to resignation by some members.

• The terms of members who had resigned in the recent past were also scheduled to expire in April.

• Some of the prominent political leaders who are scheduled to retire in April include NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, former Union Minister Vijay Goel, veteran Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Digvijay Singh and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh from JDU.

• Maharashtra will have the maximum number of vacant seats, followed by Tamil Nadu.

• The counting of votes will take place in the evening on March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Following is the list of states and their number of seats that will go to polls on March 26:

S.no State No. of seats Date of retirement 1. Maharashtra 7 April 2, 2020 2. Odisha 4 3. Tamil Nadu 6 4. West Bengal 5 5. Andhra Pradesh 4 April 9, 2020 6. Telangana 2 7. Assam 3 8. Bihar 5 9. Chhattisgarh 2 10. Gujarat 4 11. Haryana 2 12. Himachal Pradesh 1 13. Jharkhand 2 14. Madhya Pradesh 3 15. Manipur 1 16. Rajasthan 3 17. Meghalaya 1 April 12, 2020

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

The Rajya Sabha also known as Council of States comprises not more than 250 members, among whom 238 members are elected indirectly by MLAs from different States and Union Territories and 12 are nominated by the President from different fields such as sports, literature, art, science and social service.

The elections to the Rajya Sabha are indirect, as the members are elected by the elected members of the legislative assemblies of states through a process called Proportional Representation and Single Transferable Vote.

Rajya Sabha is a permanent house because it is not subject to dissolution. The elections to the house are held after every two years when one-third of the house members retire and the same number of members are elected. The total quota of seats for each state in the Rajya Sabha is fixed as per Schedule 4 of the constitution.

Currently, Rajya Sabha has 245 seats, among which 233 members represent different states and union territories and 12 members have been nominated by the President.