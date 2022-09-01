5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 to be Celebrated from 1st to 30th Sept 2022, Get Details Here

Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022: The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 from 1st to 30th Sept 2022 as part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan. The Central Theme of Poshan Maah 2022 is “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha”.Poshan Maah is being celebrated as part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan, the Central Government’s flagship programme which aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children under 6 years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers. As part of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the ministry plans to rope in the Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats with the key focus on Women’s Health and Children’s Education.

The month of September is observed as #PoshanMaah in India. #PoshanAbhiyan aims to address the challenge of malnutrition in a mission mode.@CBC_MIB Field units will hold extensive outreach programs during the month.

The key objective of POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan is to counter malnutrition in a missionmode. On this front, the government has also launched Mission Poshan 2.0 as a support initiative to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease and malnutrition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address “‘Mann ki Baat” urged people to celebrate Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022. The 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah the aim is to convert Jan Andolan into Jan Bhagidari to fulfilthe Hon’ble PM’s vision of a Suposhit Bharat.

Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 - Key Activities

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has planned several activities as part of the celebration of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 which will be triggered at the grassroots level through Gram Panchayats or Poshan Panchayats. The activities will be organised with the following key objectives:

Spreading Awareness about Nutrition at the Grassroot level

Conduct Sensitization Drive to make citizens aware of the importance of nutrition

Identification and Outreach programmes for pregnant and lactating women

Awareness Drives, Camps and Fairs for children below six years and adolescent girls

Highlight objectives of ‘Swasth Bharat’ and plan activities to sensitize citizens about it

Panchayat Level Activities

At the Panchayat level, the government plans to rope in District Panchayati Raj Officers and CDPOs to conduct awareness activities during the month. Poshan Panchayat Committees have also been asked to work with field-level workers (FLWs) – AWWs, ASHAs, and ANMs to enable service delivery of basic Integrated Child Development servicesthrough Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHNDs).

Awareness Centres have also been directed to organize awareness drives about good health practices along with organization of a Swasth Balak Spardha. Health camps for anaemia check-ups will be specially organised at AWCs for adolescent girls. Officials have also been asked to identify land for setting up of Nutri-Gardens or Poshan Vatikas near Anganwadi Centres.

State Level Activities

The state-level activities as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 will be centred around traditional foods and how they can be linked to festival celebrations planned in Sept and ensuring months. A special drive called ‘‘Amma ki Rasoi’ or Grandmother’s Kitchen will help link traditional food items and dishes with celebrations. National-level Toy Creation Workshop will also be organized to promote the use of indigenous and local toys for learning in Anganwadi Centres.