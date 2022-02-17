Ratan Tata awarded Assam's highest state civilian award Asom Baibhav 

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred the state's highest civilian award "Assam Baibhav" upon eminent Indian industrialist Ratan Tata on February 16, 2022 at a function held in Taj Wellington Mews in Koloba, Mumbai.

The state government conferred the Assam Baibhav award 2021 to Ratan Tata for "his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam".

The Tata Trust Chairman could not attend the official award ceremony held previously on January 24th at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati due to personal reasons. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields during the ceremony.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma came to Mumbai to honour Ratan Tata with the award. He tweeted saying, "Had the privilege to honour Tata Trusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award,at Mumbai today. The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam."

Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award,at Mumbai today.



The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.@RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/dwDlXyEtvq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

He further added saying, "Tata Sons & Assam govt are building a big cancer care network together, in which Ratan Tata has a big contribution. So I came to Mumbai to bestow upon the highest Assam civilian award to Ratan Tata."

Tata Sons & Assam govt are building a big cancer care network together, in which Ratan Tata has a big contribution. So I came to Mumbai to bestow upon the highest Assam civilian award to Ratan Tata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/5zdUlxe7a4 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Assam Baibhav Award

• The 'Assam Baibhav' award carries a medal, a citation and a cash amount worth Rs 5 lakh. The award is the highest civilian award of the state.

• Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had officially declared the award on the occasion of Assam Day or "Asom diwas" on December 2, 2021. So this was the first-ever conferral of the award.

• The recipient of the award can also avail medical treatment throughout his life at the state government's expense.

• Rata Tata was honoured for his contribution in setting up cancer treatment facilities in the state.

• Tata Trusts had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government in 2018 to deliver comprehensive cancer care and ensure affordable quality cancer treatment to the cancer patients in the state.