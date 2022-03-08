123Pay: RBI Governor launches new UPI Payments for feature phones

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launched a new UPI payments service for feature phones UPI123Pay on March 8, 2022. The service will benefit an estimated 40 crore feature phone users and enable them to undertake digital payments in a secure manner.

The RBI Governor also launched a 24x7 helpline for digital payments called 'Digisaathi'. The helpline has been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The RBI Governor said these initiatives will promote financial inclusion in our economy.

123Pay: Benefits, Key Features & Other Important Details

The UPI payments gateway involves a three-step method to initiate and execute services for users.

The service will work on simple phones that do not have an internet connection.

As of now, the UPI features are mostly available only on smartphones.

Key Benefits

With the new UPI Payments service, the feature phone users will be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives including- IVR (interactive voice response) number, missed call-based approach, app functionality in feature phones and proximity sound-based payments.

The users will be able to initiate payments to friends and family, recharge FAST Tag of vehicles, pay utility bills, mobile bills and check account balances.

The customers will also be able to link bank accounts and set or change UPI PINs.

There are around 40 crore smartphone users in the country. The current UPI services are available for users through the USSD-based services, which has been found to be cumbersome and all the mobile operators do not allow such services, as per deputy RBI Governor T Rabi Shankar.

Digisaathi 24X7 Helpline

The 24x7 helpline will assist the callers with all their queries on digital payments through the website and chatbot.

How to access the helpline?

Users can either visit the website - www.digisaathi.info or call on the helpline numbers given below for all their queries on digital payments and grievances.

The 24x7 helpline numbers are- 14431 and 1800 891 3333

Background

As per RBI, the UPI volumes have touched Rs 76 lakh crore in FY22 so far, as against Rs 41 lakh crore in FY21. The RBI expects the overall UPI volumes to touch Rs 100 crore soon.