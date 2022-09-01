Reliance Industries to Build India’s First and World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant

World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in 45th AGM announced the company’s plan to build India’s 1st and World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant at Hazira, Gujarat. The plant will be developed as part of the company’s Oil to Chemical segment (O2C) in which RIL has committed an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. The development of India’s First Carbon Plant from the Industry Giant comes as part of their vision for new materials.

Carbon Fibre is a new-age material which has found multiple uses in industry and automotive sector. It is a lightweight but strong material with high conductivity and has been growing in demand as a substitute for steel in theautomobile, construction and military sectors.

Oil to Chemical Segment to see Investment of Rs 75000 Crore

At the Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani announced that RIL plans to invest a total of Rs 75,000 crore in theOil to Chemical segment (O2C) in the next five years to expand it’s existing and set up new value chains. As part of the O2C segment, Reliance Industries has three key components i.e., the Polyester value chain and Vinyl chain which are existing and will be joined by the New Materials Chain launching soon.

Details about Reliance Industries Carbon Fibre Plant

According to the details shared at Reliance Industries AGM, the carbon fibre plant would have a capacity of 20,000 MTPA based on Acrylonitrile feedstock. Being developed as part of the new materials division, the plant is expected to complete its first phase of production by 2025. To further enhance the business opportunities in this sector, RIL also plans to merge its composites business with Carbon Fibre to produce Carbon Fibre composites.The Carbon Fibre and Carbon Fibre Composites produced at its plant will be used to meet the rapidly growing lightweight requirements of the Mobility and Renewable Energy sector.