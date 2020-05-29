Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwala passed away on May 29, 2020 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was 88. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to twitter to pay his condolences.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Though the exact reason for his untimely demise is yet to be confirmed, as per reports he was admitted to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 virus. The result of his reports have not been revealed yet.

The noted astrologer is survived by his wife and two sons.

About Bejan Daruwala

• Bejan Daruwalla was a world renowned Indian astrologer, who also served as an English professor in Ahmedabad. He was known to be an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha.

• His astrological techniques combined palmistry, western astrology, astrology, tarot reading, the Kabalah and I-Ching.

• The astrologer was actively involved in learning and practising astrology and thus, he earned trust throughout the globe with his detailed analysis of planetary positions and resulting effects on the world.

• He was closely associated with a number of print forums including magazines. newspapers, publishing houses as well as television channels across the world.

• He was ranked among the 100 great astrologers in the last 1,000 years in 'The Millennium Book of Prophecy'.

Bejan Daruwala's Top Predictions

1. Prime Ministerial wins of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi

2. Sanjay Gandhi's accident

3. Indira Gandhi's assassination

4. 2001 Gujarat Earthquake

5. Result of 2019 Lok Sabha elections