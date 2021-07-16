Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID in UK, another member also positive, confirms BCCI

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19 on July 8th, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 15, 2021.

The BCCI tweeted confirming that two members of the Indian squad tested positive for COVID-19 in England. The board tweeted saying that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8th July, nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive.

The BCCI further said that the "entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of covid vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis."

Rishabh Pant nearing end of quarantine

• Rishabh Pant and Dayanand Garani will not be travelling with the rest of the team to Durham. They are currently in self-quarantine.

• The wicket-keeper batsman was the first member from the team to have tested positive and is nearing the end of his quarantine period.

• He had taken the COVID test eight days ago and had been in quarantine since then and is reportedly asymptomatic.

• He is currently being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is expected to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.

• Rishabh Pant had reportedly not stayed in the team hotel during the break period. The cricketer, who had taken his first dose of the Covid vaccine on May 13 and second on July 7, had posted pictures of himself at the Euro 2020 football match between England and Germany last month on his social media accounts.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery through tweets on their accounts.

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently warned players in England to "avoid" crowded places including Wimbledon tennis and Euro football.

The Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajiv Shukla had confirmed earlier that "one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected."

Indian players to enter bio-secure bubble

The BCCI statement read that Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand,"

The Indian players, led by skipper Virat Kohli, are currently in London but will enter a bio-secure bubble and leave for Durham where the team is set to play a practice match against County XI at the Emirates Riverside. The first India vs England test is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2021 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Three more members in isolation • The BCCI Medical Team has identified three more members of the Indian squad in England as close contacts of Dayanand Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14. • The members include wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddiman Saha, reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran and bowling coach Bharat Arun. • All four of them are expected to undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London. Who will keep for Team India? As Rishabh Pant and Wriddiman Saha both will miss India's practice match that is scheduled to start on July 20, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper for India till the players come out of quarantine. While Rishabh Pant is on his way to recovery, Wriddhiman Saha has already had COVID during IPL and is in isolation as a precautionary measure.

England Squad hit by COVID-19

England's team has also been hit by the virus after three players tested positive. This forced the side to field a second-string side led by Ben Stokes for their ODI series against Pakistan.

Background

The Indian team had remained in the United Kingdom after the World Test Championship in June 2021 for their test series against England. The players had been given a 20-day break before going into quarantine again ahead of the England Test Series, which marks the start of the second World Test Championship.