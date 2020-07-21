Power Minister RK Singh inaugurates India’s first public Electric Vehicle charging plaza in Delhi

The Union Minister of Power, RK Singh, on July 20, 2020, inaugurated India’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in Delhi.

The charging plaza has been set up by the government with a focus on promoting e-mobility and enhancing energy efficiency.

The Union Minister also launched retrofit of Air Conditioning to improve the indoor air quality for the safety and efficiency (RAISE)- a joint initiative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Significance:

The plaza will be a new avenue for making e-mobility convenient and ubiquitous in India. Such innovative initiatives have been imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country.

About EV Charging Plaza:

• The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Plaza that has been set up by the government will host 5EV Chargers of different specifications.

• Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EECL) in collaboration with NDMC has established the public Electric Vehicle Charging Plaza in Central Delhi.

• The EV Charging Plaza mitigates the innovative business models for the implementation of the public charging system.

Launch of RAISE:

While launching the Retrofit of Air Conditioning to Improve the Indoor Air Quality for the Safety and Efficiency (RAISE), the union minister stated that the initiative will alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces and pioneer ways to make them greener and healthier.

EECL has been undertaken a retrofit of its office ventilation system and air-conditioning. This step is a part of the larger initiative to RAISE which has been developed for energy-efficient buildings, in partnership with USAID’s MAITREE Program.

EESL’s corporate office in Scope complex has been undertaken as a pilot for the RAISE initiative. It focuses on improving thermal comfort, indoor air quality (IAQ), and energy efficiency (EE) in the office’s air conditioning system.