Tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement from competitive tennis

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis legend, announced his retirement from competitive tennis on September 15, 2022. Roger said that the forthcoming Laver Cup in September would be his last Association of Tennis Professionals event as a player

Federer thanked his former coaches, Swiss Tennis, his family, and his team for everything. The player’s last appearance on a tennis court was last year at the elite grass court tournament Wimbledon. The match was a quarter-final defeat against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer posted a letter on Twitter to announce his retirement.

What did Federer say on his retirement?

Roger Federer in his letter said that he considers himself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. He has been blessed with a special talent to play tennis for much longer than he ever thought of. He specially thanked his wife Mirka and four children for supporting him. Federer also thanked his parents, sponsors, competitors, and fans for inspiring and appreciating him. The player acknowledged his amazing team in his letter and thanked them for giving the best advice.

Roger Federer: awards and achievements

Throughout his wonderful career, the player has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches. Federer has captured 20 Grand Slam titles, with a record-making eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles. The tennis legend has been playing for the last 24 years. Roger holds the record for most consecutive weeks-237-at No-1 in the ATP Rankings.

Roger Federer: 20 Grand Slam titles

The player won his first-ever grand slam title in 2003. He also became the first men’s singles player to reach the milestone of 20 grand slam titles. Federer also eclipsed the record of 14 grand slams held by Pete Sampras. Roger last won a grand slam title in 2018 at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer retirement: who all reacted?

While the legend Roger announced his retirement on September 15, 2022, the social media broke with various messages, applauding the players for his achievements.

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

What are your favorite @rogerfederer moments?



I’ll start…



2003 Wimbledon, 3rd Rd I play this Federer guy. Called a friend after my 2nd Rd win and said “I think I’ve got a great draw now. I don’t think this guy is all that great!” Got crushed and he won the tournament 🤣 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) September 15, 2022

Background

Roger Federer was born on August 8, 1981. He won his first major singles title at Wimbledon in 2003 at the age of 21. He was ranked world no 1 by the (ATP) Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks. A versatile all-court player, Federer's discerned effortlessness has made him highly popular among tennis fans.

