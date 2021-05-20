Russia, China start their biggest Nuclear Power Project

Russia and China held a ground-breaking ceremony of their biggest Nuclear Power Project on May 19, 2021. Under the project, Moscow will jointly build four high-power nuclear power plants in two Chinese cities.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian informed that the President of China Xi Jinping had joined his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin virtually in Beijing to witness the ground-breaking ceremony of the bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project.

With the nuclear power project, China and Russian have successfully firmed up their close ties as they have been facing mounting adversity from the United States and the European Union on various issues.

Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping launched construction of four new power units of two nuclear power plants in China https://t.co/Pb4vIBOaHD pic.twitter.com/6VRH3YIdl0 — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 19, 2021

Nuclear cooperation between Russia and China: China and Russia had signed a package cooperation deal in 2018. Both the countries had agreed to jointly build units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and Units 3 and 4 of the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. This is the biggest China and Russia Nuclear Energy Cooperation project to date and it also represents the highest level of cooperation between the two sides.

What is the significance of Nuclear Energy Cooperation?

The successful beginning of the construction of the four nuclear power plant units shows the major cooperation outcomes in science and technology innovation and high-end equipment manufacturing.

The cooperation will also help in boosting the upgrading of practical cooperation between Russia and China.

Since nuclear energy is efficient and clean, the four units of Nuclear power plant in China, after the completion, will also effectively reduce the carbon dioxide emissions.

Nuclear Power Plants in China:

The Tianwen Nuclear Power Plant, of which the 7 and 8 units will be built, is located in the city of Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province, China.

The Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant, of which 3 and 4 units will be jointly built by China and Russia, is located in Xingcheng in Liaoning Province.