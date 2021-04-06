Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signs law enabling him to run for President again

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin on April 5, 2021, gave his final approval to the legislation that allows him to hold office for two additional 6-year terms. It gives him the possibility to stay in power till 2036.

According to a copy posted on the legal information portal, the 68-years old President, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill on April 5.

Vladimir Putin had proposed the change as part of the constitutional reforms that were overwhelmingly backed by the Russians in a vote in July 2020. Lawmakers also approved the bill in March 2021.

The opponents of the Kremlin have criticized the latest legislation that allows Putin to run for two more terms. They call it a pretext to allow Putin to become ‘President for Life'.

Outcome of a new law signed by Putin:

Vladimir Putin has been currently serving his fourth Presidential Term, which is set to end in the year 2024.

However, the legislation, passed by him, can allow him to serve for two more 6-year terms, in case he chooses to stand for and win the re-election both times.

What does the latest law signed by Putin state?

• A number of provisions of the law were developed on the basis of the amendments to the Constitution.

• One of the new amendments was the restriction on the number of Presidential terms for one person. It will be applied to the existing President regardless of the previous Presidential terms, allowing the current head of state to contest the Presidency twice.

• The law states that eligible for the Presidential office is any Russian citizen not younger than 35 years of age and who has been a resident in Russia’s territory for no less than 25 years. They must never have had the citizenship or the permanent residence permit of another country.

• The rule will not concern the Russians who earlier had the citizenship of another nation and eventually were admitted to the Russian Federation in accordance with Federal Constitutional Law.

Vladimir Putin as Russia’s President: Background

Vladimir Putin was first elected as the President of Russia in 2000 and had served for two consecutive four-year terms.

In 2008, his ally Dmitry Medvedev took his place, which critics also saw as a way around Russia’s limit on the 2 consecutive terms for the country’s President.

However, while in office, Dmitry Medvedev signed off the legislation that extended the terms to 6 years starting with the next President.

Vladimir Putin returned to Kremlin in 2012 and served the extended 6-year terms. He won the re-election in 2018.