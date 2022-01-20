Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, 2022 season to be last; Top 5 achievements of India’s female tennis star

Sania Mirza news: Sania Mirza, India’s first women’s tennis superstar, on January 19, 2022, announced her retirement plans and confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last. The Indian tennis player who won six Grand Slams and reached the summit of the WTA doubles ranking is also the first Indian to break into the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking.

Tennis star Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans after her opening-round loss with her partner Nadiia Kichenok in a women’s doubles event at an ongoing Australian Open. They lost to Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek.

Sania Mirza is the winner of six Grand Slams, including the three mixed double trophies. Ending an era, she will retire as India’s most accomplished woman tennis player.

Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, says 2022 season will be her last



What Tennis Star Sania Mirza said about her retirement?

While talking about her retirement, the 35-years old Mirza said that there are a few reasons for it. She feels that her recovery is taking longer and that she is putting her 3-years old son at risk by traveling so much with him.

She also added that she thinks her body is wearing down and the energy is not the same anymore. She always maintained that she will play until she enjoys that grind, the process which she is not sure she is enjoying as much anymore.

Sania Mirza stated that she still wants to play the 2022 season because she is enjoying it enough to play the year.

She has worked very hard to come back, to get fit, lose weight, and try to set a good example for the mothers and the new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. However, beyond this season, she doesn’t feel her body doing it.

1. Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player. She is a former doubles No. 1 and has won 6 Grand Slams in her career. From 2003 until her retirement from Singles in 2013, Mirza was ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association as India’s No.1 player.

2. She began playing tennis at the age of 6 and turned professional in 2003. Sania Mirza who was trained by her father also won 10 singles and 13 doubles titles as a junior player.

3. In 2003, Sania Mirza was given a wild card to play in her first-ever WTA tournament.

4. In 2005, Sania Mirza was crowned the WTA Newcomer of the year, and in 2015 she and Martina Hingis were the doubles team of the year, and later had a 44 match winning streak, one of the longest in history.

5. Sania Mirza has also won a total of 14 medals (including 6 gold) at three major multi-sport events, namely the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Afro-Asian Games.

Sania Mirza: Other honours and accomplishments

1. In October 2005, Sania Mirza was named one of the ’50 Heroes of Asia’ by Time.

2. Mirza was appointed as the UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia during the event organized to mark the International Day to End Violence Against Women on November 25, 2013.

3. Sania Mirza was also named Time Magazine’s 2016 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Top 5 achievements of Sania Mirza 1. Won 14 medals in Multi-Sports events India’s tennis star Sania Mirza has won 14 medals across all the multi-sport events. The collection has 6 Gold Medals. She has also won 7 medals across the different editions of the Asian Games in both women’s and mixed doubles categories. 2. Ranked No. 1 in Doubles On April 13, 2015, Sania Mirza was ranked No. 1 in doubles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). 3. Only female Indian player to win WTA Finals Title Sania Mirza is the only female tennis player from India to win a WTA title of any kind. She won the WTA finals on two occasions in 2014 and 2015. 4. Winner of three Grand Slams in Mixed Doubles She won the Australian Open in 2009, French Open in 2012 while pairing with another Indian Star Mahesh Bhupati. She won her third Grand Slam in Mixed Doubles at the US Open in 2014 partnering with Bruno Soares. 5. Winner of three Grand Slams in Women doubles Mirza is one of the best doubles players that India has ever produced. Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis won the 2015 US Open and 2015 Wimbledon titles. The pair also went on to win their third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2016.

On January 19, 2022, India’s Tennis Superstar Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans from Tennis at the end of the 2022 season.