Sanjeev Sanyal appointed as a full-time member of Economic Advisory Council to PM

Sanjeev Sanyal, a noted economist, and historian has been inducted as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. The news was announced by the panel’s Chairman Bibek Debroy on February 22, 2022. Sanjeev Sanyal will serve at the position for a tenure of two years. Bibek Debroy via a tweet welcomed Sanjeev Sanyal as a full-time member of EAC-PM which is an independent body constituted by the Government of India. It advises the Prime Minister of the country on economic and various other related issues.

We welcome @sanjeevsanyal as a full-time Member of EAC-PM. @EACtoPM — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) February 22, 2022

Who is Sanjeev Sanyal?

1. Sanjeev Sanyal has been serving as the Finance Ministry’s Principal Economic Adviser since February 2017.

2. Sanyal has been working with the financial markets since the 1990s and his addition to the Economic Advisory Council to the PM is expected to aid the top advisory body.

3. Sanjeev Sanyal is also widely known for his role as the global strategist and the Managing Director at Deutsche Bank.

4. Sanyal, in 2007, was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban issues. He was also honoured by the Singapore Government at the World Cities Summit 2014.

5. He has been a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London, an Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University, and a Senior Fellow of the World Wide Fund for Nature (formerly known as World Wildlife Fund).

Educational Qualification

Sanjeev Sanyal had attended Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and St. John’s College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

He has authored various books including ‘The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise after a Thousand Year’s of Decline’, ‘Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography’, and ‘The Incredible History of India’s Geography’.

What is Economic Advisory Council to PM?

The Economic Advisory Council to PM is a non-permanent, non-constitutional, and independent body that has been constituted to give economic advice to the Government of India, particularly the Prime Minister.

The EAC serves to highlight the key economic issues that the country faces to the Government of India from a neutral viewpoint. The council advises the Prime Minister on economic issues such as microfinance, inflation, and industrial output.

The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister has been constituted several times since India's Independence. On September 25, 2017, Prime Minister Modi had revived the council and currently, the Chairman post is held by Bibek Debroy.