SANT Missile: DRDO successfully flight tests indigenously developed Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile

SANT Missile test: DRDO and IAF flight tested the indigenously developed and designed Stand-Off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran Range. It will give a further boost to the indigenous defence capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 15:29 IST
Flight test of SANT Missile
SANT missile upsc: The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Air Force on December 11, 2021, flight tested the indigenously developed and designed Stand-Off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran Range. According to Defence Ministry, the Sant missile test was successful in meeting all its objectives.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team associated with SANT Missile test. DRDO’s Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also said that the successful test of SANT missile will give a further boost to the indigenous defence capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

SANT Missile test- Objective

The flight test of indigenously developed SANT missile successfully met all its objectives. The advance guidance and tracking algorithms, release mechanism, all avionics with the integrated software, performed sufficiently and satisfactorily and the tracking systems also monitored all the events.

SANT Missile: Key Details

The indigenously designed and developed Stand-Off Anti-tank missile is equipped with a state-of-art MMW seeker. It is capable of providing high precision strike capability from a safe distance. SANT missile can neutralize targets in a range up to 10 kms.

SANT Missile for the armed forces has been designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad in coordination with the other labs of DRDO and other industries.

Flight tests of indigenous stand-off weapons

The flight test of SANT missile is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons that are tested in recent times by the Government of India after the long-range bombs and the smart anti airfield weapons for strengthening the arsenal of the Indian Air Force.

The mission of indigenous development of various configurations for the different applications with advanced technologies is a firm step by the Indian Government towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

