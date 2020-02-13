Sarojini Naidu's 141st Birth Anniversary: National Women's Day of India

Sarojini Naidu's 141st Birth Anniversary: India celebrates Sarojini Naidu's birthday as National Women's Day of India every year on February 13. Sarojini Naidu was India's first women governor and also famous as 'Bharat Kokila'. Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. She actively participated in the Indian National Movement for the independence of the country.

She was famous for her nickname 'Nightingale of India' because of her poems. Sarojini Naidu was not only a freedom fighter, but she also became the first woman governor of the United Provinces, the present Uttar Pradesh.



About Sarojini Naidu

• Sarojini was intelligent since childhood and passed the 12th standard examination at the young age of 12 years. She was written a poem called "Lady of the Lake" at the age of 13.

• Her first collection of poems was titled "Golden Threshold". Sarojini's poems "Bird of Time" and "Broken Wing" made her a well-known poetess of her time.

• Naidu met Gandhiji for the first time in England in 1914 and dedicated herself to the country.

• She became the second woman President of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and went to South Africa as the representative of India in 1932.

• She was awarded Kaiser-i-Hind for her work during the plague epidemic in India by the British Government in 1928.

• She passed away due to a heart attack on March 2, 1949, while working in her office in Lucknow.



Literary works of Sarojini Naidu

• Golden Threshold published in 1905 was her first collection of poems

• The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring

• Feast of Youth

• The Magic Tree

• The Wizard Mask

• Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity

• The Sceptred Flute: Songs of India, Allahabad: Kitabistan

• The Indian Weavers

Sarojini Naidu in Indian Freedom Struggle

She was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1925 because of her political and educational abilities. Sarojini Naidu had to travel to jail with Gandhiji while participating in the Indian freedom struggle for several times. In 1942, Gandhiji started Quit India Movement and British Government kept Sarojini Naidu in imprisonment for 21 months.

Apart from this, International Women’s Day is observed and celebrated on March 8 every year.