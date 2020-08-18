Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor

Goa Governor, Satya Pal Malik was on August 18, 2020 appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post.

The announcement was made through an official Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. which stated that Malik, who is the current Governor of Goa, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

Satya Pal Malik will be succeeding Tathagata Roy as Meghalaya's Governor. Roy has completed his five-year tenure by serving as Governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining two years as Governor of Meghalaya.

Who will be Goa's Governor?

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the duties of Goa governor in addition to his duties, stated the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

About Satya Pal Malik

• Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the 18th Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25, 2019.

• He was also the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He served as the Governor of J&K from August 2018 till October 2019 when the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

• It was during his tenure that the centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status of J&K.

• Prior to this, he had served as the Governor of Bihar from October 2017 to August 2018. In March 2018, he was given the additional charge to serve as Governor of Odisha till May 2018.

• Malik had also been elected to the Lok Sabha previously, He was the member of the 9th Lok Sabha from Aligarh parliamentary constituency between 1989-1991.

• His first prominent stint as a politician was when he was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1974–77.

• He had later represented Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha from 1980–86 and 1986–89.