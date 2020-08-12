Saudi Arabia ends loan, oil supply to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has ended its loan and oil supply to Pakistan, ending the decades-long friendship between the two countries. This was reported by a leading media organisation.

Pakistan has also been asked to pay back USD 1 billion to Saudi Arabia, which was given as a part of a $6.2 billion package announced by Saudi Arabia in November 2018. Overall, the package included loans worth $3 billion and oil credit facility amounting to $3.2 billion.

The deals were signed during the visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman to Pakistan in February 2019.

Why has Saudi Arabia ended its relations with Pakistan?

Saudi Arabia’s move was in response to the blunt warning issued by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the Saudi Arabia-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for not taking an anti-India stance on the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi had reportedly asked OIC to convene a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers. He later warned saying that if the meeting is not convened then he will be compelled to ask Pakistani PM Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to support them on the Kashmir matter.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister said that Pakistan withdrew from the Kuala Lumpur summit on Saudi Arabia's request and now it expected the nation to show leadership on this issue.

Pakistan’s Islamophobia Narrative thwarted by the Maldives

Pakistan has reportedly been making various attempts to push its narrative of the rise of Islamophobia in India. India’s ally Maldives, however, blocked the move by saying that isolated statements by motivated people and disinformation campaigns on social media should not be viewed as the feelings of 1.3 billion.

The Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations, Thilmeeza Hussain, stated that alleging that there is a rise in Islamophobia in the context of India would be factually incorrect. She stated that it would be detrimental to the religious harmony in the South Asian region, as Islam has existed in India for centuries and it is its second-largest religion with 14.2 percent of the country's population being Muslim.

Background

Pakistan had been calling for a foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir issue ever since India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the nation has not been able to succeed so far.

After repeatedly failing to gather the support of the OIC members on the matter, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on May 22 that the main reason for this is that they have no voice and there is a total division amongst them.

Source: ANI