SC directs installation of CCTVs at all police stations, offices of CBI, NIA, ED & NCB

The Supreme Court has asked the centre and states/ union territories to compulsorily install CCTV cameras with night vision facility at all police stations and offices of CBI, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Department of Revenue Intelligence.

The CCTV cameras will have the provision for storing recorded data for at least 12 months and ideally for 18 months.

The apex court has directed the installation of cameras at these offices to bring them under CCTV surveillance and prevent custodial torture.

Key Highlights

•The Supreme Court has directed the centre/ state governments to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment in the offices of CBI, NIA, ED, NCB, DRI, SFIO and any other agency that carries out interrogations and has the power of arrest.

•The top court has asked the state governments to allocate adequate funds for the installation of CCTVs.

•The court has given station house officers the responsibility of ensuring that the cameras are in working condition.

•The three-judge SC bench comprising Justices R F Nariman, KM Joseph and Aniruddha Bose said that it is imperative to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all the main places in the police station to ensure that no part of the station is left uncovered.

•The cameras will have to be installed at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police station, inside and outside all lock-up rooms, corridors, reception area, inside inspector and sub-inspector’s room, inside duty officer’s room, all verandas, outside washrooms and toilets and in front and back of the police station.

•The court also laid down specifics for the execution of its order. It stated that the CCTV cameras must be equipped with night vision and must consist of both audio and video footage.

•Further, the court stated that in areas where there is either no electricity or internet then it shall be the duty of the states and union territories to provide the same as soon as possible using any mode of providing electricity including solar and wind power.

•Internet systems must also be capable of providing clear image resolutions and audio.

•The most important part is the storage of the CCTV camera footage, which can be done in digital video recorders and network video recorders.

Human Rights Courts

The Supreme Court has also ordered the setting up of human rights courts in each district under the Protection of Human Rights Act.

The apex court stated that custodial torture complaints can be made to these courts in addition to the state human rights commission.

The court also directed the centre to file an affidavit on the constitution and working of the central oversight body.