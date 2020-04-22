Sepsivac drug to be tested for COVID-19 treatment

Sepsivac drug will be tested on 50 COVID-19 patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and All India India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Bhopal.

The drug was jointly developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Ahmedabad based Cadilla Pharmaceuticals.

Sepsivac was developed to treat sepsis. The result of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 can be expected in the next two months.

Key Highlights:

• Ram Vishwakarma, Director, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu informed that the advantage is that the institute already has a ready-made product and it can easily be put into trials. There is already an approval of phase 3 (large trials), and it can be increased if it shows a positive response.

• The randomised trials on sepsis patients showed 11% of absolute reduction and 55% of relative reduction in mortality.

• Spesivac reduces the days in ICU, ventilator, and incidence of secondary infection.

• Australia and the United States will also be starting the testing of the tuberculosis vaccine, it employs a different strain of mycobacterium in the health care workers who are at the frontline of treating COVID-19 patients.

Why the test of Spesivac drug for COVID-19 is essential?

The drug was originally developed to treat sepsis by a class of pathogens called gram-negative bacteria which are known to cause life-threatening infections. As the similarities can be found in the immune system response in COVID-19 patients, it is projected that the therapy can stimulate a response.

A large quantity of Cytokines, chemicals are produced in the early stages of the body’s response against an infection. The chemicals are produced to signal an infection and to stimulate the production of antibodies.

However, cytokines can be counterproductive in protecting the body and can also cause inflammation of organs. Spesivac goal is to keep the chemicals in check. The drug uses Mycobacterium w because it produces a different immune-system response.