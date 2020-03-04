Setu Bharatam scheme: All level crossings on National Highways to be replaced by bridges, underpasses

The Indian Government has targeted to replace all level crossings on National Highways with road over bridges or under bridges under the Setu Bharatam scheme before the end of the year 2020.

The Setu Bharatam Scheme is being implemented by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the national highways and reduce road accidents by at least 50 percent by 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had signed an MoU with the Railways Ministry to replace all level crossings with road over bridges or road under bridges.

What is Setu Bharatam scheme?

• The Setu Bharatam scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4, 2016 for building rail over bridges and underpasses for safe and smooth travel on national highways.

• The scheme was launched to make all the National Highways free of railway level crossings to prevent frequent road accidents and loss of lives at level crossings.

• The government had identified around 208 places for the construction of rail over-bridges and underpasses and earmarked funds worth almost Rs 10,200 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

• The Indian government has also undertaken the task of rebuilding around 1500 bridges that are around 50-60 years old.

Significance

The unmanned railway crossings are one of the main causes of rail accidents in India, especially in rural areas. The Indian Government has targeted to eliminate all such crossings before the end of this year so that such accidents can be avoided.