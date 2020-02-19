Soil Health Card Day 2020: Know History, Significance and Benefits

Soil Health Card Day 2020: This day is being observed across the country on February 19, 2020. The Soil Health Card Scheme was launched by PM Modi on this day about five years ago. The government of India organizes various awareness and informative programs of this day for farmers.

A government agency collects the soil samples from villages and distributes Soil Health Cards to all the farmers. Apart from that, farmers are also given information about using natural fertilizers.

History of Soil Health Card Day

This day is observed in India because Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Soil Health Card Scheme on February 19, 2015, in Suratgarh, Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion on Soil Health Card Scheme that the farmers should know the current health status of their farm soil. PM Modi emphasized the fact that if the soil will not be health then farm production will hamper.

Significance of Soil Health Card Day

Soil health card day highlights the report of soil’s current health status. The soil health status report is prepared by the soil testing laboratory and issued a card which is called the Soil Health Card. Farmers get the health status recommendations through this card and increase the fertility of their farm soil. Soil Health Card helps farmers to increase crop production by using a balanced amount of fertilizers.

Farmers realize the fertile strength, status and capacity of their farm soil through Soil Health Card. This day highlights all these benefits to the farmers. It is also important to know the type of soil. Mostly, three kinds of soil land is found in India - Saline, Alkaline and Acidic.

Benefits of Soil Health Card

Farmers get detailed information about their farm soil health. A Soil Health Card also informs about the suitability of the soil for which crops. As per the media reports, farmers can increase crop production by using balanced amounts of fertilizers for the selected crop based on nutrients available in the soil. A Soil Health Card also informs that excessive use of fertilizers is not good for crops. This soil health card also helps to save money to increase the fertility of the soil.

