Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid hero and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passes away at 90

Desmond Tutu passes away: The outspoken Tutu was considered South Africas' conscience by both the black and white. Traveling throughout the 1980s, Desmond Tutu became the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many of the leaders of the rebel African National Congress (ANC), such as Nelson Mandela were behind bars.

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 11:19 IST
Desmond Tutu death: Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority rule and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away on December 26, 2021, at the age of 90. Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition against the rule by the white minority in the country.

The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised address, described Desmond Tutu as one of South Africa’s finest patriots. While the President of the US Joe Biden said that Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a freer, better, and more equal world.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in the late 1990s. In recent years, he was hospitalized on several occasions to treat infections caused due to his cancer treatments.

Who was Archbishop Desmond Tutu?

Desmond Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop who was known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

Tutu was the Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then became the archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996. He both cases, Desmond Tutu was the first black African to hold the position.

The outspoken Desmond Tutu was considered the nations’ conscience by both the black and white. It was an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.

Desmond Tutu: Face of anti-apartheid movement

Archbishop Desmond Tutu helped in rousing the grassroots campaigns around the world that fought to end apartheid through cultural and economic boycotts.

Traveling and tirelessly throughout the 1980s, Desmond Tutu became the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many of the leaders of the rebel African National Congress (ANC), such as Nelson Mandela were behind bars.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu: Winner of Nobel Peace Prize

In 1984, Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent approach against the whites during an anti-apartheid campaign in South Africa.

The Nobel Prize committee cites Tutu’s role as a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa.

Desmond Tutu, a decade later witnessed the end of white minority rule in the country. He also chaired a Truth Reconciliation Commission which was set up to unearth the atrocities under it.

Anti-Apartheid movement in South Africa

It was an internal resistance to apartheid in South Africa that originated from several sectors of South African society and also took various forms ranging from passive resistance to guerrilla warfare.

Apartheid was adopted as a formal SA government policy by the ruling National Party after their victory in the 1948 general elections. The mass action against the ruling National Party government was instrumental in leading to negotiations to end apartheid which started in the 1990s.

Apartheid was a system of institutionalized racial segregation that existed in South West Africa and South Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s.

