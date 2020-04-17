South Korea Election won by the ruling party amid COVID-19

The Democratic party of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has won in the parliamentary elections. South Korea has become among the first countries to hold national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling party’s response to coronavirus pandemic was one the major reason for voters casting their votes in the party’s favor. With all votes nearly counted, Mr. Moon’s party won 163 seats in the 300 seat National Assembly.

Strict measures of social distancing were taken while casting a vote. The race in South Korean elections was between the left-leaning Democratic Party and the United Future Party which was a conservative opposition.

South Korea Parliamentary Elections: Key Highlights

• Democratic Party’s sister group, the Platform Party was forecasted to won further 17 seats, which will give the government total of 180 seats.

• United Future’s high profile candidate, North Korean defector Thae Yong-Ho was among the winning candidates. He won a seat for the Gangnam district in Seoul. Mr. Thae was a former senior diplomat at North Korean’s embassy in London.

• The total of 35 parties put forward the candidates but the main race was between Democratic and United Future party.

• The left-leaning party has won a majority for the first time in 16 years.

Voting amid COVID-19 outbreak:

• To cast vote, voters have to sanitize their hands, wear plastic gloves and face masks. They had to stand at least one meter (3ft.) apart and also had their temperature taken.

• Those with a temperature above 37.5C had to give their vote in a separate booth. The booth was then disinfected after each use.

• Despite all the regulations, the overall turnout was more than 66%. It was the highest in 18 years, also given the fact that 18 years old were allowed to vote for the first time.

• Around 26% of the population cast their votes in advance. It was done either by post or in early polling stations set up in quarantine stations.

• People tested positive for COVID-19 were under strict instructions. They had to vote only at certain times and only at specially designated polling stations. They were not allowed to use public transport and were to only walk or take their own cars.

Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea:

The world’s second-largest outbreak of Coronavirus was briefly in South Korea. The situation was bought under control due to the policy of thorough contact-tracing, widespread testing, and strictly observed social distancing. South Korea has currently 60,000 people in quarantine.