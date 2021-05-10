SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites in record 10th liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 9, 2021, launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit early and then landed at sea to record the 10th flight for the company’s reusable booster.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 2.42 am EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The white exterior of the rocket turned black after its trip to Earth’s orbit and back.

“First time a Falcon rocket booster will reach double digits in flights,” tweeted Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/RarbrcfUml — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 9, 2021

This is the second successful liftoff by SpaceX of its 229-foot-tall (70 meters) workhorse Falcon 9 rockets within a week. Each Falcon 9 rocket was carrying a full stack of 60 flat-paneled Starlink broadband satellites.

The SpaceX supply chain supervisor Michael Andrews during a live webcast informed that SpaceX’s first reuse of an orbital class rocket was on the SES-10 mission way back in March of 2017.

Approximately about nine minutes post liftoff, the rocket’s first stage touched down on SpaceX’s drone ship ‘Just Read the Instructions for a record 10th successful landing. Florida’s clear sky presented a prime viewing condition.

What are Starlink broadband satellites?

•Starlink broadband satellites is a network of satellites that have been engineered by SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote locations.

•These satellites are placed over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites.

About SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

•Falcon 9 rocket has been designed and manufactured by SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company owned by Elon Musk.

•Falcon 9 rocket is the world’s first orbital-class two-stage, a reusable rocket built to transport people and supplies into Earth orbit and beyond.