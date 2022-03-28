SpiceJet collides with electric pole at Delhi Airport: Know All Details Here

A SpiceJet flight collided with an electric pole before takeoff at the Delhi Airport during its pushback. The aircraft was SpiceJet flight SG 160 and it was headed towards Jammu from Delhi.

The SpiceJet flight ran into a pole damaging both the pole and the plane. A SpiceJet Spokesperson confirmed, "Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. The aircraft's right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a electricity pole during push back, causing damage to aileron."

The spokesperson confirmed that a replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight.

When did the collision take place?

The collision took place when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway. The aircraft was then taken to the bay and secured with chocks.

What happened to the passengers?

The passengers are reportedly safe and they were boarded on a different plane to head towards their destination.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

What is an aileron in aircraft?

Aileron is an hinged part on the trailing end of the wing that helps steer the plane. Ailerons are attached to the outboard trailing edge of each wing. They are movable parts of the airplane wing that are controlled by the pilot and permit the pilot to roll the aircraft around its longitudinal axis.

Why are ailerons needed?

Ailerons are used to bank the aircraft for turning, to cause one wing tip to move up and the other wing tip to move down.