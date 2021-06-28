Sputnik V: Gurugram’s Fortis Memorial Research Institute starts trial run of vaccine for general public

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, Haryana has started its pilot soft launch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’. The hospital has also procured the vaccine stock directly from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

In an official statement, Fortis Memorial Research Institute states that the response to the pilot soft launch of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine has been overwhelming at the Institute and the vaccination launch has been successfully driven in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield, Sputnik V, and COVAXIN- are being used in the country for the nationwide inoculation drive.

Sputnik V: Trial run for general public in Gurugram

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram has started the Trial Run for the general public and has vaccinated 471 people.

According to the Institute’s Officials, the combined efforts of the Government and private sectors have been significant in making the COVID-19 vaccination drive move at a steady pace in India.

Key Details:

What is the price of the Sputnik V Vaccine in India?

According to the pricing schedule of the Central Government, the maximum price of the two-dose vaccine has been fixed at Rs. 1,145, including the hospital charges.

Effective against Delta Variant:

As per the tweet by Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant of Coronavirus, first detected in India, than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far- the Gamaleya Center Study submitted for the publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.

"Antibodies developed after vaccination with #SputnikV protect from all variants of COVID known today, starting from the UK variant to the so-called Delta variant, first detected in India" - Head of the Gamaleya Center academician Alexander Gintsburg. pic.twitter.com/upaornSbEG — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 22, 2021

Sputnik V: Aim to reach 28 cities in India

The marketing partner for the Russian Vaccine Sputnik V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, has been importing the doses of the vaccine from Russia.

It is also expected that Sputnik V is soon going to be started in a few hospitals of New Delhi as well.

As per the latest statement over the pilot phase for Sputnik V Vaccine, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stated that they aim to reach 28 cities in total.

It further added that the pilot phase of the vaccine initiated on May 14, 2021, in Hyderabad has been scaled up to Vizag, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Miryalaguda, Chennai, Baddi, Vijayawada, Kolhapur, Baddi, Raipur, Pune, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ranchi, so far. By the end of its final leg of the pilot phase, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories aim to reach 28 cities in total.

Sputnik V Vaccine in India:

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine had received the emergency use authorization in India in April 2021, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in the country against the widespread COVID-19 pandemic.