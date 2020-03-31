Stranded in India: Ministry of Tourism launches portal to help foreign tourists

Stranded in India: The Union Ministry of Tourism has launched ‘Stranded in India’ portal to disseminate information to all foreign tourists who are stranded in India.

The Tourism Ministry stated that the ‘Stranded in India’ portal can be used by the foreign tourists who are stranded here far away from home, to know about all the services that they can avail to enable a safe stay. The Ministry issued a statement expressing its support to all the foreign travellers.

The Ministry’s statement read, “The world is facing an unprecedented situation. The Ministry of Tourism is with you in these difficult times.” It further read that the Ministry is truly committed towards the safety of each of them. “If you are a foreign traveller stranded anywhere in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can help you get in touch with the concerned authorities,” the note read.

Objective

The 'Stranded in India' portal will provide foreign travellers stranded anywhere in India with all the information they require to stay safe and also travel back home.

Stranded in India portal link: http://strandedinindia.com/

Key Highlights

• All foreign travellers stuck in India can use the portal to reach out to the Ministry of Tourism or the respective state authorities to inform about their location and seek support.

• The portal comprises all information regarding COVID-19 helpline numbers and the call-centres that the foreign tourists can dial to reach out for help.

• It also provides information about the Ministry of External Affairs control centres along with their contact information. It also has information regarding the state-based or regional tourism support infrastructure.

• The portal also has a help and support section where foreign tourists can register the required details to seek help or information from the concerned authorities.

• The portal also has a list of officers assigned to help tourists from specific countries.

Significance

The establishment of ‘Stranded in India’ portal will help disseminate factually correct information to those in need and help reduce confusion and anxiety among the foreign tourists in the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Government on March 23, 2020. It will also help curb fake news and enable smooth evacuation of the stranded tourists in coordination with their respective governments.