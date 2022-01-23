Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary, unveils hologram statue

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in the central hall of the Parliament on January 23, 2022. From this year, the Republic Day celebrations will start on Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23rd and conclude on January 30th, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

India generally used to begin Republic Day celebrations on January 24th every year. However this year it started on January 23rd. A full dress rehearsal was held at Rajpat today with the parade taking the same route that it will take on January 26th.

PM Modi had announced earlier on January 21st that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the country's "indebtedness" to him. The statue is expected to be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth. It will be made of granite.

Till the statue is installed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. The hologram statue was unveiled by PM Modi on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.

Parakram Diwas

The union government had declared January 23rd as Parakram Diwas last year to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Modi tweeted on the occasion saying, "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Know all about him in 10 points

1. Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, who was born on January 23, 1897, had played a major role in India's freedom struggle. He had set up the Azad Hind Fauj to help liberate India from the clutches of the British. The honory title of Netaji was first added before his name by Indian soldiers in Germany in early 1942.

2. Born into a wealthy Bengali family in Orissa, Subhash Chandra Bose was sent to take the Indian Civil Service examination in England after college. After clearing the first exam, he left the studies midway citing nationalism as a higher calling.

3. He returned to India in 1921 and joined the Indian nationalist movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.

4. He became the INC President in 1938 but after re-election in 1939 there were differences between him and Gandhi and Bose eventually resigned as President and was ousted from the party later.

5. He arrived in Nazi Germany in 1941 seeking German aid to free India and the German leadership offered unexpected sympathy for India's independence and lent their support. Bose was able to acquire funds and raise the Azad Hind Fauj, a military that was initially a part of the German Army intended to serve as a liberation force for British-ruled India.

6. The Azad Hind Fauj recruited Indian prisoners of war and expatriates in Europe. The initial recruits were volunteers from the Indian student residents in Germany and a handful of the Indian prisoners of war who had been captured during the North African campaign. Later more Indian prisoners of war joined the Legion as volunteers.

7. The Azad Hind Fauz planned a land invasion of India. Adolf Hitler, who had met Bose once in late May 1942 offered to arrange a submarine for Bose. Bose boarded the German submarine in February 1943 and then he was transferred to a Japanese submarine from which he disembarked in Japanese-held Sumatra in May 1943.

8. With the support of the Japanese, he revamped the Indian National Army (INA) that comprised the Indian prisoners of war of the British Indian army who had been captured by the Japanese in the Battle of Singapore.

9. In late 1944-early 1945, the British Indian Army reversed the Japanese attack on India and almost half of the Japanese forces and INA contingent was killed and the remaining were driven out to the Malay Peninsula and surrendered with the recapture of Singapore.

10. Bose is known to have escaped to Manchuria to seek refuge in the Soviet Union. As per reports, he died when his overloaded plane crashed in Taiwan on August 18, 1945. Though some Indians don't believe that the crash ever happened.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar has been set up by the central government to honour the invaluable contribution rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter.

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022 was conferred upon Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority’s Vice Chairman Vinod Sharma.

The award carries a cash prize worth Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an organisation and Rs 5lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's family has shared that the way to truly honour the late leader is by following his ideology of inclusivity and secularism.