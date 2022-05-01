Suman Bery takes charge as new NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Suman Berry, an experienced economist took charge as the new NITI Aayog Vice Chairman on May 1, 2022. He succeeds Dr. Rajiv Kumar as the head of the government think tank.

Suman Berry's appointment comes after the sudden resignation of former Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on April 22. Rajiv Kumar's tenure formally ended on April 30th. He had taken over the role of NITI Aayog Vice Chairman in August 2017 after the exit of the then Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

The new NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Berry said, "Rajiv Kumar leaves me a dynamic organization with lots of fresh, young talent and strong links with stakeholders inside and outside the government."

He continued by saying, "I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with its charge at a time of great global uncertainty. NITI's challenge is to develop a vision of the way ahead based on deep analysis and wide debate and to work with India's states, which is where economic development ultimately happens. India's economic and social choices are of significance to the entire world."

Read Also: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman 2022: Rajiv Kumar steps down, Suman K Bery appointed as new Vice Chairman



Who is Suman Berry?

Suman Berry had previously served as Director General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

He also served as the Chief Economist of Royal Dutch Shell.

He was a part of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and Statistical Commission.

He was also a part of the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

Before working at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, he was working with the World Bank in Washington DC.

His key work area at the World Bank included financial markets, the macroeconomy and public debt management with a special focus on Latin America.

He has also worked as the Senior Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and a non-resident fellow at Bruegel, Brussels.

He has also served as a Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington DC and on the Board of the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, New Delhi.

NITI Aayog NITI Aayog was set up in 2015 to replace the Planning Commission. It serves as an apex public policy think tank of the Indian Government. It is the nodal agency tasked with catalyzing economic development and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments. It is primarily responsible for designing strategic and long-term policy and programme frameworks and initiatives, and monitor their progress and their efficacy.

Read Also: Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 25 April to 1 May 2022