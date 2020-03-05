Sunil Joshi becomes new Chief Selector of Indian men's cricket team

Sunil Joshi in News: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Sunil Joshi as the new Chief Selector of team India on March 04, 2020. BCCI has also appointed Harvinder Singh as a selector apart from Sunil Joshi. Venkatesh Prasad and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan were also in the race to become the chief selectors.

The name of Sunil Joshi was finalized by the Cricket Advisory Committee of BCCI. The advisory committee consists of former cricketers RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik and Madan Lal. Member of the Advisory Committee, Madan Lal said that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had given him a free hand to elect new selectors. Madan Lal said that Ganguly had not spoken to the Advisory Committee about this.

New Chief Selector of Men’s Team

The term of the current chief selector MSK Prasad is ending this month. After that Harvinder Singh, Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjpe, headed by Sunil Joshi, will take over the responsibility of selecting the Indian cricket team. The tenures of Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, and Jatin Paranjpe will end next year.

Former Player Test ODIs Sunil Joshi (New Chief Selector) 6 69 MSK Prasad 6 17 Venkatesh Prasad 33 161

About Sunil Joshi

Former spinner Sunil Joshi has played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India. He has taken 615 wickets in his first-class career. Sunil Joshi has 41 wickets in Tests and 69 wickets in ODIs. Joshi has also been the bowling coach of Bangladesh and the Kings XI Punjab team. At the same time, Harvinder Singh has played 3 Tests and 16 ODIs in his career. He has played domestic cricket for Punjab and Railways. Joshi debut in International test cricket on June 6, 1996, against England and played the last test on November 25, 2000, against Zimbabwe.