T20 World Cup 2022 winner: England beats Pakistan by 5 wickets to clinch their second T20 WC Title

T20 World Cup 2022 winner: England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets on November 13, 2022, to win the T20I world Cup. England, needing 138 runs to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time, wobbled in the chase due to some hostile fast-bowling by Pakistan, however, Ben Stokes hit a half-century to take the side home in Melbourne, Australia.

England, 30 years after losing the 50-over ODI World Cup Final to Pakistan at the same venue, turned the tables on the South Asian side with brilliant death bowling and Ben Stokes heroics.

England wins T20 World cup 2022: Key Points

1. With England’s all-rounder Sam Curran recording a miserly 3-12, Pakistan collapsed in the final overs to finish on a below-par 137 for eight after being sent in to bat by England Captain Jos Buttler.

2. The heavy rain forecast during the tournament never hit the MCG as England, led by the unflappable stokes, reeled in the total with 6 balls to spree.

3. Sam Curran was also named the player of the match and the player of the tournament.

4. England by sealing their second T20 World Cup has now become the first country to hold both global white-ball trophies. They won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

In the semi-final against England, India was crushed by England’s opening duo who had put on a stellar show in Adelaide. India had a difficult start to their innings as they lost the wicket of KL Rahul early.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tried to build a partnership but some really tight bowling by England did not allow them to score at a swift rate. England’s massive win against India had helped them in setting up a T20 world cup final clash against Pakistan.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was the 8th T20 world cup tournament. It was played in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

Pakistan became the first team to reach the finals of the tournament while England became the second team after beating India to reach the semi-finals. In the T20 World Cup Finals, England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win their second T20 World Cup Title. England’s Sam Curran was named the Man of the Match and also the Player of the Tournament.

