Taliban-UN Meet: Taliban’s Mullah Baradar meets key UN official in Kabul – All you need to know

Taliban-UN Meet: Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar along with other leaders of the group met United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths at the foreign ministry in Kabul on September 5, 2021, informed Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres. During the meeting, the Taliban pledged the safety and security of humanitarian staff and assured the United Nations of cooperation to ensure the assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan.

Dujarric stated that Martin Griffiths who is under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator for the UN met with the Taliban Mullah Baradar and the leaders of the group in Kabul at the request of the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres. The aim of the meeting was to engage the Taliban authorities in assuring and providing humanitarian assistance to approximately 18 million people in Afghanistan.

Taliban-UN Meeting in Kabul: Key highlights

During the meeting, the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community’s commitment to delivering ‘impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection at least half the population in Afghanistan who are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance to survive, especially women and girls and minorities, at all times.

The Taliban authorities in return pledged the safety and security of humanitarian staff and guaranteed humanitarian access to people in need and freedom of movement to both men and women aid workers.

Further meetings are expected in the coming days. Griffiths is scheduled to meet with the representatives of UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations in Kabul to convey appreciation for their efforts to remain operational in the war-torn country and assist 8 million people in 2021.

High-level ministerial meeting by UN Secretary-General on Afghanistan

The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has also convened a high-level ministerial meeting to address the increasing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. An urgent scale-up in funding is required so that the life-saving humanitarian operation can continue.

Afghanistan crisis: Humanitarian issues

As per the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, approximately 18 million people which is half the population of Afghanistan are dependent on humanitarian assistance to survive. One-third of the population does not know where they will get their next meal.

Moreover, more than half of all children under 5 years are at risk of acute malnutrition as the second drought in four years is looming over Afghanistan in the months ahead.

Since the Taliban takeover, the people of Afghanistan need the humanitarian assistance and solidarity of the international community more than ever.

