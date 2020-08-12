Tamil Film Lyricist PK Muthusami passes away

PK Muthusami, a noted Tamil Film lyricist passed away at his residence on August 11, 2020. He resided in R Pudupatti Village in Namakkal, near Trichy.

A yesteryear film lyricist who was known for his many unique compositions was to complete his 100th birthday this year.

PK Muthusami’s work:

In his career as a Tamil Film Lyricist, Muthusami had penned many memorable Tamil film lyrics which include ‘Mannukku Maram Baaramaa?’, which means ‘are the trees burden on the Earth’. One of his most recognized composition which is still relevant in today’s world.

Some of the other famous songs, written by PK Muthusami includes ‘Chinna china nadai nadandu’ and ‘Mapilai vandar’.