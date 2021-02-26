Tamil Nadu increases retirement age of government employees to 60 years

The Tamil Nadu government on February 25, 2021, increased the retirement age of government employees, including PSU Staff and teachers, to 60 years.

The announcement of raising the retirement age of the state government employees by a year was made by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami in the Legislative Assembly under rule 110.

The state government came out with an order to give immediate effect to the Chief Minister’s announcement. Earlier in May 2020, the Chief Minister of the state had increased the retirement age of the government employees to 59 from 58 years.

Who will be covered under the new order?

• While making a suo moto statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister informed that the order will be applicable to the government employees. It will include the government-aided schools, government sectors, legal and constitutional bodies, local bodies, boards, and unions and commissions.

• The Chief Minister also mentioned that all those who were in service or those who will be retiring on May 31, 2021, will also be covered under the announcement.

Earlier increase in retirement age amid the pandemic:

The Tamil Nadu government in May 2020 had taken the decision of increasing the retirement age of the state government employees to 59 from 58. The move by the government was an attempt of giving itself some relief from a financial burden of Rs. 5,000 crores amid the pandemic.

The step by the Tamil Nadu government faced mixed responses as the employees who were reaching retirement had welcomed the decision and had felt that it will create greater goodwill within the staff for administration.

However, the employee's organization had opposed the decision and had pointed out that this temporary measure will be severely affecting the employment opportunities for youngsters in government service for a year.