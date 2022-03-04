TATA IPL 2022: RuPay becomes official partner

TATA IPL 2022: RuPay has become an official partner for TATA IPL, as per the announcement made by the Indian Premier League Governing Council announced on March 3, 2022. RuPay is a flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This will be a multi-year partnership.

RuPay is the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India. It provides a self-reliant card payments network with innovative features that have made it a successful interoperable card.

RuPay cards are widely accepted at POS devices, ATMs as well as on e-commerce websites.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said that they are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. He said that this association of IPL and RuPay brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner.

NPCI COO Praveena Rai said, “We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together.”

She further continued by saying that just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally.

“With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay,” Rai added.

TATA IPL 2022