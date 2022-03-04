TATA IPL 2022: RuPay becomes official partner
The BCCI announced RuPay, flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI, as the Official Partner for TATA IPL on March 3, 2022.
TATA IPL 2022: RuPay has become an official partner for TATA IPL, as per the announcement made by the Indian Premier League Governing Council announced on March 3, 2022. RuPay is a flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This will be a multi-year partnership.
RuPay is the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India. It provides a self-reliant card payments network with innovative features that have made it a successful interoperable card.
RuPay cards are widely accepted at POS devices, ATMs as well as on e-commerce websites.
IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said that they are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. He said that this association of IPL and RuPay brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner.
NPCI COO Praveena Rai said, “We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together.”
She further continued by saying that just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally.
“With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay,” Rai added.
TATA IPL 2022
- TATA IPL 2022 will start on March 26th and the final will be played on May 29, 2022.
- The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection.
- The tournament will be played in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international venues in Mumbai and Pune.
- All teams are expected to play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.
- The venue for the IPL playoff matches will be decided later.
