Tele-Law on Wheels campaign launched: Know all about it!

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 17:52 IST
Special Mobile vans flagged off

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice launched the “Tele-Law on Wheels” campaign on November 8, 2021. The campaign has been launched as a part of the weeklong Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which will continue till November 14th. 

Under the “Tele-Law on Wheels” campaign, a series of activities will be undertaken to empower people through pre-litigation advice to rightfully claim their entitlements and for timely redressal of their difficulties.

Tele-Law on Wheels campaign

Duration- November 8 to November 14, 2021.

Key Features

•The campaign week will be dedicated for ensuring Justice for All by digital legal empowerment” of the needy people.

•Under the campaign, a special Login week will be organised across India to encourage those in need to seek legal consultation and advice.

•The legal advice will be sought using tele and video conferencing facilities. 

•Those seeking the consultation are also being urged to visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) that are offering Tele-Law services.

•The CSCs have been branded as Kanooni Salah Sahahyak Kendra for this purpose. 

•The Tele-Law on Wheels Campaign is being conducted with aid of Common Service Centre e-Governance, which has a huge network of over 4 lakh digitally-enabled CSCs across the country.

Special Mobile vans 

The Special Mobile vans displaying the campaign's message have been rolled out. The first one was flagged off by the Secretary, Department of Justice from the Department of Justice premises. 

The special mobile vans will travel a distance of 30-40km daily and distribute Information Leaflets on Tele-Law and broadcast films and Radio jingle about the Tele-Law Services.

Besides this, a text message would be sent simultaneously in Hindi and English to sensitize villagers to register their cases under Tele-Law for legal consultation and information.

Citizens’ Tele-Law Mobile App

A Citizens’ Tele-Law Mobile App will be launched on November 13, 2021 by the Law Minister. The mobile app will be available for download after launch on Google Play store.

The app will connect the beneficiaries directly with a panel of lawyers offering legal advice and consultation. 

Source: PIB

