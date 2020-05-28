The Ickabog: J.K. Rowling releases first five chapters online for free

J.K Rowling has released the first five chapters of her new book ‘The Ickabog’ online for free. The author famous for the Harry Potter book series announced the news on her website.

The British author had released the first two chapters on May 26 and then three more chapters of the book were released on May 27. She had earlier informed that she would be publishing more chapters of ‘The Ickabog’ daily on the website, starting from May 26 to July 10.

J.K Rowling has also planned to release the book as a print book, audiobook, and e-book formats in November 2020. The famous author will donate the royalties to the groups who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harry Potter fame also shared the news of releasing the chapters of a new book on her Twitter account. She also provided the link to access the released chapters of the book easily.

The first two chapters of The Ickabog are available for free here:https://t.co/afFEfRQQ5C — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

First five chapters of ‘The Ickabog’:

The chapters of the new book unveil the story aimed primarily at 7 to 9 years old kids but as per the creator, it will appeal to the readers of all ages. The name of the five chapters are:

Kind Fred the Fearless The Ickabog Death of Seamstress The Quiet House Daisy Dovetail

‘The Ickabog’ and the idea behind it:

Explaining the concept of the book, J.K. Rowling stated that it is a stand-alone story that is set in an imaginary land. The story for children is ‘about the truth and the abuse of power’ and it is completely unrelated to the author’s other books.

Further mentioning how the idea for the book originated, Rowling explains that she used to write fairy tales for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago and the idea for ‘The Ickabog’ came while she was still writing Harry Potter.

In a post on the website, the author reveals that she wrote most of the first draft between the Harry Potter books and intended of publishing it after ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’.

As the last book of Potter series published, she decided to take a break from publishing and wanted to step away from children’s books for a while. The break lasted for five long years and the draft stayed in the attic as she focused on writing books for the adults.

She explains that she again mooted the idea, a few weeks ago at dinner, of getting ‘The Ickabog’ down from the attic and to publish it for free for the children in lockdown. Her now teenagers have been enthusiastic about it and for the last few weeks, she has again immersed in the fictional world that she thought she will never enter.