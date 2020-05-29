Thierry Delaporte becomes new Wipro CEO and MD

Wipro on May 29 has announced that it has appointed Thierry Delaporte as a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company, effectively from July 6, 2020.

Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Capgemini group. In January 2020, Wipro had informed that Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down as the CEO and MD of the IT company.

As per the statement by Wipro, Abidali Neemuchwala will hand over his position as the CEO and MD on June 1 and Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro will oversee the day to day operations of the company till July 5, 2020.

Thierry Delaporte as the new CEO and MD of Wipro:

As per the statement released by Wipro, Thierry Delaporte was the COO of Capgemini as well as the member of its group executive board. He held several leadership roles during his long career of 25 years in Capgemini.

The statement also added that Delaporte saw Capgemini’s India Operations and led the group’s transformation agenda by conceptualising and driving several strategic programs across business units of the company.

Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro mentioned that Thierry has exceptional leadership skills and track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruptions. The company believes that Thierry is the right person who will lead Wipro in its next phase of growth. Thierry Delaporte will be based in Paris and will report to Rishad Premji.

Thierry Delaporte Statement:

Upon receiving the position of CEO and MD of Wipro, Delaporte stated that he looks forward to working closely with Rishad, senior leadership, the board, and the hugely talented employees of Wipro in order to turn a new chapter of growth and building a better tomorrow for our stakeholders.

About Thierry Delaporte:

Thierry Delaporte began his career in 1992 as Senior Auditor with Arthur Anderson in London and Paris. Delaporte is also a co-founder and President of the not-for-profit Life Project 4 Youth. It is an organisation that has been dedicated to the professional and social integration of young adults who have been living in impoverished regions.