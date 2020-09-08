Third Annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum to be held in Hanoi in October 2020

The third annual Indo-pacific Business Forum is scheduled to be held in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi on October 28 and 29, 2020.

As per the statement from the Department of the state, the forum will be sponsored by the United States Government, in partnership with the government of Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the US ASEAN Business School.

The Business Forum advances a vision for the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region that has been composed of nations that are strong, independent, and prosperous.

What is expected to be discussed during the Business Forum?

As per the officially released statement, the government and business leaders from the United States, Vietnam, and across the Indo-Pacific will discuss

• Infrastructure and energy

• Market connectivity

• The digital economy

• Health and economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic

• The US-Indo pacific partnerships and commercial opportunities.

About Indo-Pacific Business Forum to be held in Hanoi:

The Indo-Pacific Business Forum will be conducted via a secure online conferencing platform and there will also be in-person participation in some of the events for the attendees in Hanoi.

The participants who will be attending the form from the United States will be joining the Virtual Conference on October 27-28, 2020.

The third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum to be held in Hanoi, Capital of Vietnam, will be showcasing the high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support the job growth, support market competition, and high-standard development for the greater prosperity in the Indo-pacific.