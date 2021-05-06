Third wave of COVID-19 inevitable, says Government’s Principal Scientific Advisor

The Principal Scientific Advisor of the Indian Government, K. VijayRaghavan has warned that a third wave of the COVID-19 in India is inevitable, given the amount of virus circulation. The statement comes at a time when the country is battling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Principal Scientific Advisor during a press conference on May 5, 2021, stated that there is, however, no definite timeline when the third wave will occur.

He added that we should be prepared for the new waves and that the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and up-gradation of vaccines is the only way forward. In order to deal with the new strains and mutations of the virus, there is a need to update the COVID-19 vaccines.

Basic precautions remain the same to break COVID-19 transmission:

The Principal Scientific Advisor pointed out that even though the nature of the virus is to mutate, the basic measures and precautions taken to break the transmission did not change.

He suggested that Coronavirus appropriate behaviour by the citizens must be followed and everyone must get vaccinated. The scientific community has been working at identifying the possible changes that can occur in the virus in order to ensure that the preparedness and response from the government remain robust.

India records the highest number of COVID-19 cases: According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours making it the country's worst covid numbers ever since the pandemic broke in 2020.



Transmission of the virus: Is it from animals to humans?

NITI Aayog member, V.K. Paul has refuted the claims that the virus has been spreading from animals into humans and said that so far the virus has seen only human to human transmission.

He further explained that what we do know is that mutations will continue to go on and the government need to keep a scientific watch on these changes. However, the response to these changing viruses remains the same and it starts with our own personal behaviour.

Paul also appealed to the physicians to come forward for providing teleconsultation for those at home.

Our request is that we need the physicians' fraternity to come forward and provide teleconsultations to people and families at home who are infected with #COVID19.



-Dr. V K Paul, Member, Health, @NITIAayog#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/zTZ8ur78lh — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 5, 2021

Government keeps a close watch on the virus, details shared with states regularly

The Director of NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control), Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh while speaking at the press conference informed that a close watch has been kept on the virus, its effect, spread as well as the response to vaccines.

He further informed that the written communications by NCDC and Health Ministry stressing the need for more strict measures have been sent on a regular basis to all the States and UTs.

Strict surveillance has also been advised to the states and UTs in districts that have reported new variants of concern. Strict public measures have also been suggested, which include the genome sequencing of the positive samples of the individuals with a history of international travels and contact tracing.

The information on genome sequencing is also shared by the government with the states on regular basis.

Regions reporting an increasing trend of virus:

The Health Ministry of India has indicated that the states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Rajasthan have been reporting an increasing trend in daily Coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra CM while talking about the third wave of pandemic stated that the state government has been preparing for the third wave since last month. He also informed that as several districts have seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, some other districts have seen an increase in reported cases.

Central Govt's scientific body has warned about 3rd wave of COVID. We're preparing for that since last month. Several districts are seeing a decline in COVID cases while some districts are seeing an increase in cases.We're keeping a close tab on it:Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/EHVmGIkGvJ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

The increase in deaths due to the infection has been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.